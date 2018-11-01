OsteoRemedies® Announces the First FDA Cleared Dual-Antibiotic Spacer and Bone Cement with Gentamicin and Vancomycin

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoRemedies®, LLC, a company focused on providing simple solutions to complex disorders, is pleased to announce the launch of the REMEDY SPECTRUM™️ GV Hip Spacer System and SPECTRUM™️ GV Bone Cement. Building on its portfolio consisting of the only pre-made modular spacer system with Gentamicin for Hip, Knee and Shoulders, the REMEDY SPECTRUM™️ GV Hip System will provide surgeons with the first ever broad-spectrum treatment option with both Gentamicin and Vancomycin.

"We are very proud to have the first FDA cleared dual-antibiotic spacer system and bone cement offering," stated Chris Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer of OsteoRemedies®. "Since we started the company in 2013, our commitment to the growing problem of treating joint infections has been our mission. The amount of science, testing and clinical data supporting this launch is unparalleled in our space. The addition of the SPECTRUM™️ GV portfolio, further enhances our vision for providing simple solutions for complex disorders for revision infection remedies and achieving a market leadership position in our niche."

The launch of the SPECTRUM™️ GV system will begin November 1- 4 at the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) in Dallas, Texas where OsteoRemedies® will be exhibiting at Booth # 308. In addition to the introduction of SPECTRUM™, OsteoRemedies® will also be showcasing the newly launched REMEDY® Acetabular Cup Spacer, which in conjunction with the REMEDY® Hip System, provides the only Pre-formed all PMMA hip spacer option on the market. The existing portfolio will also be displayed, including the REMEDY® Modular Hip, Knee and Shoulder Spacer, OSTEOBOOST®️ RBK and FLORASEAL®️ Microbial Sealant along with UNITE® Antibiotic Bone Cement.

About OsteoRemedies®, LLC

OsteoRemedies provides simple solutions to complex musculoskeletal disorders. Their first introduction was the REMEDY® Spacer System. This was the first available modular system for hip, knee and shoulder two-stage infection revision arthroplasty. The REMEDY® Spacer System and REMEDY SPECTRUM™️ GV Hip Spacers are indicated for temporary use (maximum 180 days) as an adjunct to total joint replacement in skeletally mature patients undergoing a two-stage procedure due to a septic process and where gentamicin or gentamicin and vancomycin are the most appropriate antibiotics based on the susceptibility pattern of the infecting micro-organisms. SPECTRUM™ GV Bone Cement is indicated for use with the REMEDY SPECTRUM™ GV Hip Spacer System. Other product offerings include OSTEOBOOST®️ RBK and FLORASEAL®️ Microbial Sealant and UNITE®️ AB Bone Cement.

The Company's web site for news releases and other information is http://www.osteoremedies.com.

Contact

Eric Stookey

info@osteoremedies.com

SOURCE OsteoRemedies

Related Links

http://www.osteoremedies.com

