OSTK CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Overstock.com, Inc. ("Overstock" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSTK) between May 9, 2019, and September 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah seeks to recover damages for Overstock investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Overstock securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Overstock Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that the Defendants had engineered the tZERO offering as revenge upon short sellers and tried to create a short squeeze by offering a digital token dividend that would not be registered and could not be resold for at least 6 months; and (ii) that there were substantial risks to this plan; (iii) that Overstock's incredibly high Directors & Officers insurance rates and other problems were causing the Company to miss earnings projections for the year.

On September 23, 2019, the Company disclosed the sudden and unexpected departure of CFO Iverson the week prior, and that the Company would lower guidance to break even EBITDA for the year, eliminating the projected $17.5 million that Overstock had recently provided and which was critical to support the launch of its tZERO service.

Following this news, the price of Overstock shares fell from just below $15.00 per share on September 20, 2019, the trading day prior to September 23, 2019, to as low as $11.05 per share, before closing at $11.19 per share, a one day decline of almost 50%.

