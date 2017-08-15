OTA Insight Continues U.S. Growth Leading into Hotel Data Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, continues to expand its presence in the U.S., following the recent signings of key partnerships with Westmont Hospitality Group, Sandman Hotel Group, Dimension Development, Kana Hotel Group and Outrigger Hotels and Resorts. To support the rapid growth of its U.S. customer base, OTA Insight has invested in the expansion of its sales and customer support hub in Dallas with an exciting new office space to operate alongside its New York office. This expansion will help accelerate OTA Insight's growth in the region in order to meet the needs of both new and existing customers. This announcement precedes OTA Insight's invitation to speak at the Hotel Data Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, from August 15-17.

OTA Insight provides solutions that empower hoteliers to make smarter pricing and distribution decisions, enabling them to manage and track all the relevant factors that can affect hotel demand and profitability. As the company continues to grow, more hoteliers in the region will have access to OTA Insight's suite of business intelligence solutions to help manage rates, parity and revenue.

"We are committed to providing hoteliers with better and more actionable business intelligence solutions through our constant research and analysis of market data. At this time, we are working with more than 30,000 hotel properties worldwide, and the U.S. is now our biggest market globally showing exponential growth in the last year," said Gino Engels, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of OTA Insight. "We look forward to key events like the Hotel Data Conference, as it allows us the chance to connect with our US partners and share our insights about the evolving distribution environment."

Engels will be participating in a panel titled "Distribution: A Hotelier's Guide to Channel Surfing" at 2pm on Thursday, August 16 in Broadway A, where he will discuss the following:

The state of distribution

What hoteliers need to know about weighing the costs and opportunities

What to consider when making distribution decisions for transient and group guests

Building on the momentum the company has achieved in the past few months, which includes reaching the major milestone of serving 30,000 hotels worldwide, the launch of its Parity Insight solution and its first Hotel Parity Report, OTA Insight is in an ideal position to achieve continued growth and expansion throughout the U.S.

OTA Insight will be exhibiting at



Hotel Data Conference



Nashville, Tennessee from August 15-17

For more information, please visit: www.otainsight.com.

About OTA Insight



OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smart revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight and Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly intuitive and customizable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports over 30,000 properties in 140 countries. For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter @otainsight.

Media Contact:



otainsight@n6a.com



pr@otainsight.com



212-334-9753

SOURCE OTA Insight

Related Links

http://www.otainsight.com

