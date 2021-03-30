Otava Achieves Gold Status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program

Veeam is the leader in Backup Solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™ for cloud, virtual and physical backup and intelligent recovery, orchestration, cloud mobility, copy data management, monitoring and analytics. Otava's Veeam Gold partnership status represents its commitment to providing clients world class cloud solutions based upon these leading technologies. Otava's Veeam-powered solutions provide businesses peace of mind with regard to off-site data protection, ransomware protection, risk mitigation and cloud data management. Solutions are available as self-managed or fully-managed to address the unique needs of both service providers, ISVs and enterprise organizations.

"In addition to our current hybrid cloud, colocation, data protection, managed security solutions, we're pleased to offer IaaS cloud backup, protection for Microsoft 365 and Veeam cloud connect backup data repositories fully integrated into our cloud infrastructure," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "Veeam is one of Otava's top strategic partners due to their ongoing investment and commitment to our mutual success. As a market leader in secure and compliant cloud, our customers benefit from the added security and protection these solutions afford Otava clients."

"As a Veeam Gold partner, Otava has demonstrated proficient knowledge of Veeam products at scale, and we are confident in Otava's ability to recommend and deliver Veeam-powered solutions to enable their customers to achieve Cloud Data Management," said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam.

Try Otava's Cloud Connect backup, IaaS Backup, or Backup for Microsoft 365 solutions powered by Veeam, free for 30 days.

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

