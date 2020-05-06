Otava Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2020 Edition

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research for 2020. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

Otava was ranked 15th among the top 100 vertical market MSPs and fourth in serving the technology sector. In addition, several members of the Otava Global Partner program were included in the list: Hill Country Tech Guys, JMARK and Waident Technology Solutions.

"Technology companies recognize the value of cloud services and have selected Otava for our focus on security and compliance while supporting bold cloud transformations," said Otava CEO Brad Cheedle. "Our clients and those of our partners trust us to provide consistent, safe management of critical information from anywhere – no matter how sensitive their data or complex their environment – and it is our honor to serve them."

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year's research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).

"After Nines Inc. congratulates Otava on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy."

Positioned as the cloud provider's provider, Otava wholesales and resells a full suite of provider-managed and Otava-managed cloud, data protection and security products to organizations that serve security-aware and compliant sensitive verticals including technology, manufacturing, financial services and health care. Otava has achieved physical and solution-level compliance certifications and assessments from independent third-party auditors including ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3 and Privacy Shield, showcasing its leadership in the CSP community for its clientele.

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report at http://www.channelE2E.com/top100 .

About Otava

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

