Otava Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant cloud hosting solutions, has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Otava has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"Otava is proud to be included in the Channel Futures MSP 501 again this year," said Brad Cheedle, Otava CEO. "This year has been all about our commitment to the channel. We've added new channel leadership, enhanced our program, and launched a partner portal. Our partner-first approach stands out among the crowd for its white label offerings, hands-on sales and marketing support, and full deal transparency that removes price as a factor. Ultimately, it is our belief that cloud solutions should be more than cost effective, efficient, and secure. They should also be easy to manage. We are on a mission to deliver 'Otava-easy' compliant cloud solutions backed by exceptional service and support."

Otava serves the partner community including managed service providers, resellers, master agents and developers, in addition to the public sector and enterprises in compliant-sensitive industries with its suite of hybrid cloud, backup, disaster recovery and security solutions. All Otava solutions are designed to make cloud easy with full- and self-managed options that give organizations their preferred levels of flexibility and control. Comprehensive protection and risk mitigation are layered atop cloud infrastructure and solution offerings that are compliant with HIPAA-HITECH, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, SOC1, 2, and 3, and ISO 27001.

This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.

"Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector."

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures' website.

The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, the public sector, and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

