OTC Derivatives: Pricing and Counterparty Risk Course - Stockholm, Sweden - December 11-12, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 03, 2019, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC Derivatives - Pricing and Counterparty Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will give you hands-on experience with new pricing methodologies for OTC derivatives and measurement and management of counterparty risk. Moreover, you will learn how the set-up of Central Clearing Parties will work in the future.

Course layout

  • OIS-discounting
  • Credit Value Adjustment (CVA)
  • Debt Value Adjustment
  • Funding Value Adjustment
  • Counterparty Risk Management
  • Collateral Management
  • Netting
  • Central Clearing parties (CCPs)
  • OTC derivatives pricing
  • EMIR
  • Dual Curve Pricing
  • IBOR Transition

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jltxv2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

OTC Derivatives: Pricing and Counterparty Risk Course - Stockholm, Sweden - December 11-12, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 03, 2019, 18:00 ET