OTC Derivatives: Pricing and Counterparty Risk Course - Stockholm, Sweden - December 11-12, 2019
Dec 03, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC Derivatives - Pricing and Counterparty Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will give you hands-on experience with new pricing methodologies for OTC derivatives and measurement and management of counterparty risk. Moreover, you will learn how the set-up of Central Clearing Parties will work in the future.
Course layout
- OIS-discounting
- Credit Value Adjustment (CVA)
- Debt Value Adjustment
- Funding Value Adjustment
- Counterparty Risk Management
- Collateral Management
- Netting
- Central Clearing parties (CCPs)
- OTC derivatives pricing
- EMIR
- Dual Curve Pricing
- IBOR Transition
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jltxv2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article