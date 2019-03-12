OTC Markets Group Announces Gold Sponsorship of 31st Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today unveiled the list of OTCQX® Best Market and OTCQB® Venture Market company presentations at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA.

OTC Markets Group is a Gold Sponsor of the 31st Annual ROTH Conference. In addition, an investor presentation by OTC Markets Group's Chief Financial Officer Bea Ordonez and General Counsel Dan Zinn is available for viewing at: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth33/otcm/

OTCQX companies attending the conference are as follows:

OTCQB companies attending the conference are as follows:

The OTCQX® Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Penny stocks, shells and companies in bankruptcy cannot qualify for OTCQX. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet $0.01 bid test and may not be in bankruptcy.

Select company presentations will be webcast live and will be available for on-demand replay after the event. For more information about the presentations and this year's ROTH conference, please visit: https://roth.meetmax.com/sched/event_51941/conference_home.html

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

