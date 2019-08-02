OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of July

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of July 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – July 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Original Market Current Market Reason Downgrade Date Elio Motors Inc ELIO OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 07/01/2019 Kingsmen Resources Ltd. TUMIF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 07/01/2019 Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc. NHEL OTCQB Grey Market SEC Suspension 07/01/2019 Dais Corporation DLYT OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 07/02/2019 International Leaders Capital Corporation ILCC OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 07/03/2019 RAIT Financial Trust RASF, RFTA, RASFN, RFTT, RASFO, RASFP OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 07/03/2019 Meadow Bay Gold Corp. MAYGF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 07/08/2019 Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. MNRLF OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 07/10/2019 Ascent Capital Group, Inc. ASCMB OTCQB Pink Current Bankruptcy 07/12/2019 Thin Film Electronics ASA TFECF OTCQX International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 07/17/2019 Fortem Resources Inc. FTMR OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 07/17/2019 Two Hands Corporation TWOH OTCQB Pink Current Public interest concern 07/18/2019 American Helium Inc. AHELF OTCQB Grey Market FINRA Trading Halt 07/22/2019 GH Cap Inc. GHHC OTCQB Pink Current Bid Price Deficiency 07/23/2019

Caveat Emptor – July 2019

Company Ticker Symbol Caveat Emptor Status Current Market Change Date Apotheca Biosciences, Inc. CBDC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/01/2019 Befut Global, Inc. BFTI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/01/2019 Korver Corp. KOVR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/01/2019 Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc. NHEL Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/01/2019 Blue Eagle Lithium, Inc. BEAG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/02/2019 Bettwork Industries Inc. BETW Added Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor 07/09/2019 Element Global, Inc. ELGL Added Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor 07/09/2019 Vaccex Inc VCEX Added Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor 07/09/2019 NRP Stone, Inc. NRPI Removed Pink Current 07/12/2019 Powerdyne International, Inc. PWDY Added Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor 07/12/2019 LifeQuest World Corp. LQWC Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 07/18/2019 Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. WMGR Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 07/23/2019 Africa Growth Corporation AFGC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/24/2019 Gold Dynamics Corp. GLDN Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/24/2019 Gold Lakes Corp. GLLK Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/24/2019 Novagen Ingenium Inc. NOVZ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/24/2019 QuantumSphere, Inc. QSIM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/24/2019 Shenzhen Yidian Double Way of Innovation SYDW Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/24/2019 Suntex Enterprises, Inc. SNTX Added Pink Current - Caveat Emptor 07/25/2019 5Barz International Inc. BARZ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/26/2019 Biohemp International Inc. BKIT Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/26/2019 EFT Holdings, Inc. EFTB Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/26/2019 Eagle Mountain Corporation EMTC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/26/2019 ChatAND Inc CHAA Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. BKCT Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Greenfield Farms Food, Inc. GRAS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Hybrid Coating Technologies, Inc. HCTI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Infrastructure Developments Corp. IDVC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 MMRGlobal, Inc. MMRF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Oro East Mining Inc OROE Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Silver Hill Mines, Inc. SLVH Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Sterling Group Ventures, Inc. SGGV Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/30/2019 Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc. BSHF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 Blackcraft Cult, Inc. BLCK Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 CornerWorld Corp. CWRL Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 DMH International, Inc. DMHI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. ECIGQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 MeeMee Media Inc. MEME Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 Seaniemac International, Ltd. BETS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 Unified Signal, Inc. UNSI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 Zeecol International, Inc. AMOO Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019 Ziwira Inc. ZWRR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 07/31/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

