OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of July
Aug 02, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of July 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – July 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Original Market
|
Current Market
|
Reason
|
Downgrade Date
|
Elio Motors Inc
|
ELIO
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
07/01/2019
|
Kingsmen Resources Ltd.
|
TUMIF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
07/01/2019
|
Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc.
|
NHEL
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
SEC Suspension
|
07/01/2019
|
Dais Corporation
|
DLYT
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
07/02/2019
|
International Leaders Capital Corporation
|
ILCC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
07/03/2019
|
RAIT Financial Trust
|
RASF, RFTA, RASFN, RFTT, RASFO, RASFP
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
07/03/2019
|
Meadow Bay Gold Corp.
|
MAYGF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
07/08/2019
|
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.
|
MNRLF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
07/10/2019
|
Ascent Capital Group, Inc.
|
ASCMB
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bankruptcy
|
07/12/2019
|
Thin Film Electronics ASA
|
TFECF
|
OTCQX International
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
07/17/2019
|
Fortem Resources Inc.
|
FTMR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No Information
|
Filing Delinquency
|
07/17/2019
|
Two Hands Corporation
|
TWOH
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Public interest concern
|
07/18/2019
|
American Helium Inc.
|
AHELF
|
OTCQB
|
Grey Market
|
FINRA Trading Halt
|
07/22/2019
|
GH Cap Inc.
|
GHHC
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Current
|
Bid Price Deficiency
|
07/23/2019
Caveat Emptor – July 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor Status
|
Current Market
|
Change Date
|
Apotheca Biosciences, Inc.
|
CBDC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/01/2019
|
Befut Global, Inc.
|
BFTI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/01/2019
|
Korver Corp.
|
KOVR
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/01/2019
|
Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc.
|
NHEL
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/01/2019
|
Blue Eagle Lithium, Inc.
|
BEAG
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/02/2019
|
Bettwork Industries Inc.
|
BETW
|
Added
|
Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor
|
07/09/2019
|
Element Global, Inc.
|
ELGL
|
Added
|
Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor
|
07/09/2019
|
Vaccex Inc
|
VCEX
|
Added
|
Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor
|
07/09/2019
|
NRP Stone, Inc.
|
NRPI
|
Removed
|
Pink Current
|
07/12/2019
|
Powerdyne International, Inc.
|
PWDY
|
Added
|
Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor
|
07/12/2019
|
LifeQuest World Corp.
|
LQWC
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
07/18/2019
|
Wellness Matrix Group, Inc.
|
WMGR
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
07/23/2019
|
Africa Growth Corporation
|
AFGC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/24/2019
|
Gold Dynamics Corp.
|
GLDN
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/24/2019
|
Gold Lakes Corp.
|
GLLK
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/24/2019
|
Novagen Ingenium Inc.
|
NOVZ
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/24/2019
|
QuantumSphere, Inc.
|
QSIM
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/24/2019
|
Shenzhen Yidian Double Way of Innovation
|
SYDW
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/24/2019
|
Suntex Enterprises, Inc.
|
SNTX
|
Added
|
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
|
07/25/2019
|
5Barz International Inc.
|
BARZ
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/26/2019
|
Biohemp International Inc.
|
BKIT
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/26/2019
|
EFT Holdings, Inc.
|
EFTB
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/26/2019
|
Eagle Mountain Corporation
|
EMTC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/26/2019
|
ChatAND Inc
|
CHAA
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd.
|
BKCT
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Greenfield Farms Food, Inc.
|
GRAS
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Hybrid Coating Technologies, Inc.
|
HCTI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Infrastructure Developments Corp.
|
IDVC
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
MMRGlobal, Inc.
|
MMRF
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Oro East Mining Inc
|
OROE
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Silver Hill Mines, Inc.
|
SLVH
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Sterling Group Ventures, Inc.
|
SGGV
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/30/2019
|
Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc.
|
BSHF
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
Blackcraft Cult, Inc.
|
BLCK
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
CornerWorld Corp.
|
CWRL
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
DMH International, Inc.
|
DMHI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd.
|
ECIGQ
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
MeeMee Media Inc.
|
MEME
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
Seaniemac International, Ltd.
|
BETS
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
Unified Signal, Inc.
|
UNSI
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
Zeecol International, Inc.
|
AMOO
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
|
Ziwira Inc.
|
ZWRR
|
Added
|
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
|
07/31/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
Share this article