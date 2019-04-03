OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March
Apr 03, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of March 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – March 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Original
|
Downgraded
|
Reason
|
Removal Date
|
Optec
|
OPTI
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filed to Cease
|
3/1/2019
|
Protalex, Inc.
|
PRTX
|
OTCQB
|
Pink No
|
Filing
|
3/5/2019
|
ULURU Inc.
|
ULUR
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Filed to Cease
|
3/5/2019
|
HighCom Global
|
HCGS
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price
|
3/12/2019
|
Immune
|
IMUN
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price
|
3/12/2019
|
Fatfish
|
FFTTF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price
|
3/15/2019
|
iGambit, Inc.
|
IGMB
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price
|
3/19/2019
|
Digatrade
|
DIGAF
|
OTCQB
|
Pink Curent
|
Bid Price
|
3/25/2019
|
GlassBridge
|
GLAE
|
OTCQX U.S.
|
OTCQB
|
Bid Price
|
3/27/2019
Caveat Emptor – March 2019
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Caveat Emptor
|
Market Tier
|
Date
|
International Spirits &
|
ISBG
|
added
|
Pink Limited
|
3/8/2019
|
Cloudweb, Inc.
|
CLOW
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
3/11/2019
|
Oliveda International, Inc.
|
OLVI
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
3/11/2019
|
Peoplesway.com, Inc.
|
PLWY
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/11/2019
|
Vortex Brands Co.
|
VTXB
|
removed
|
Pink Curent
|
3/20/2019
|
Bakken Energy Corp.
|
BKEN
|
added
|
Pink No
|
3/22/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
