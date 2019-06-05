OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of May 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – May 2019

Company Symbol Original

Market Downgraded

Market Reason Removal

Date Orex Minerals Inc ORMNF OTCQX

International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 5/1/2019 Sun Pacific Holding Corp. SNPW OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 5/7/2019 Vilacto Bio Inc. VIBI OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 5/14/2019 Dream Homes & Development Corporation DREM OTCQB Pink Limited Filing Delinquency 5/16/2019 GEX Management, Inc. GXXM OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 5/17/2019 Select Sands Corp. SLSDF OTCQX

International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 5/20/2019 Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACUR OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 AppSoft Technologies, Inc. ASFT OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 BoxScore Brands, Inc. BOXS OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Core Lithium Corp. CORX OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Dthera Sciences DTHR OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Ener-Core, Inc. ENCR OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. FCHS OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Image Intl Group Inc. IMGL OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 MJ Holdings, Inc. MJNE OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Nexeon Medsystems Inc NXNN OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Rebel Group, Inc. REBL OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. VCSY OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. VYEY OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Zenosense, Inc. ZENO OTCQB Pink No Information Filing Delinquency 5/20/2019 Five Star Diamonds Ltd. FVVSF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 5/21/2019 Frelii, Inc. FRLI OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 5/22/2019 Gopher Protocol, Inc GOPH OTCQB Pink Curent Public Interest Concern 5/22/2019 Logicquest Technology, Inc. LOGQ OTCQB Pink Curent Non-Compliance

with OTCQB Standards 5/29/2019 TriMetals Mining Inc. TMIAF OTCQX

International OTCQB Bid Price Deficiency 5/30/2019

Caveat Emptor – May 2019

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Market Tier Date United Consortium Ltd. UCSO added Pink No Information 5/1/2019 International Spirits & Beverage Group, Inc. ISBG removed Pink Curent 5/3/2019 Bionovate Technologies Corp. BIIO added Pink Curent 5/8/2019 Advanced Engine Technologies, Inc. AENG added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Algiers Bancorp, Inc. ALGC added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Allegiance Bank of North America (Bala Cynwyd, PA) ABPA added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Armor Electric, Inc. ARME added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Avantogen Oncology, Inc. AVTO added Grey Market 5/13/2019 BGI, Inc. BGII added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Bay National Corp. BAYN added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Blue River Bancshares, Inc. BRBI added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Canadian Aerospace Group International, Inc. CASG added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Celexpress, Inc. CELX added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Central Florida State Bank (Belleview FL) CEFB added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Chapeau, Inc. CPEU added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Cortez Community Bank (Brooksville, FL) COTZ added Grey Market 5/13/2019 E-data Corp. EDTA added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Ecoloclean Industries, Inc. ECCI added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Entertainment Arts, Inc. ETAR added Grey Market 5/13/2019 FiberCore, Inc. FBCE added Grey Market 5/13/2019 First Banking Center, Inc. FBCI added Grey Market 5/13/2019 First Commerce Community Bankshares, Inc. FCGA added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Georgia Bancshares, Inc. GABAP added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Georgia Bancshares, Inc. GABA added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Global eScience Corp. GSNC added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Golden Age Resources, Inc. GDAR added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Great Basin Financial Corp. GBFL added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Home Valley Bancorp Inc. HVYB added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Independent BancShares, Inc. IBFL added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Isbre Holding Corp. ISBH added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Medical Media Television, Inc. MMTV added Grey Market 5/13/2019 MetroPacific Bank (Newport Beach, CA) MPBK added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Mirae Bancorp MRAB added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Modtech Holdings, Inc. MODTQ added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Motor Sport Country Club Holdings, Inc. VIIN added Grey Market 5/13/2019 National Silver-Lead Mining Co. NSLM added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Northport Network Systems, Inc. NNWS added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Penthouse International, Inc. PHSL added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Primix Corporation PMXX added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Prineville Bancorporation PNVL added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Rapidtron, Inc. RPDT added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Silver Falls Bank (Silverton, OR) SVFL added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Syringa Bancorp SGBP added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Systems Technology Associates, Inc. STAI added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Terra Systems Inc. TSYI added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Trio Industries Group, Inc. TRIG added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Ventura County Business Bank (Oxnard, CA) VCBB added Grey Market 5/13/2019 digiMedical Solutions, Inc. DGMS added Grey Market 5/13/2019 Frelii, Inc. FRLI added Pink Curent 5/22/2019 Suntex Enterprises, Inc. SNTX removed Pink Curent 5/28/2019 Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. GRCV added Pink Limited 5/29/2019 Independent Film Development Corp IFLM added Pink No Information 5/29/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

