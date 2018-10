OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of September

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of September.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – September 2018

Company Symbol Original Market Downgraded Market Reason Removal Date Abtech Holdings, Inc. ABHD OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 9/5/2018 Pediapharm Inc. PDDPF OTCQB Pink Curent FINRA trading halt 9/13/2018 NORTHERN SPHERE MNG CORP NSMCF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 9/18/2018 Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. RASP OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Non-compliance with OTCQX Rules 9/20/2018 Canfield Med Supply Inc. CNMF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 9/21/2018 Future Farm Technologies Inc. FFRMF OTCQX International OTCQB Non-compliance with OTCQX Rules 9/24/2018 TimefireVR Inc. TFVR OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price Deficiency 9/25/2018

*Caveat Emptor – September 2018

*The majority of Caveat Emptor additions were due to a higher number of SEC suspensions this month

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor Status Market Tier Date Air Media Now!, Inc. AMNW Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 Allied American Steel Corp. AAST Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 Alterrus Systems, Inc. ASIUQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 American First Financial, Inc. AFRS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 American Locker Group Inc. ALGI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 American Petro-Hunter, Inc. AAPH Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 American Sands Energy Corp. AMSE Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Ami James Brands, Inc. AJBI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Ampal-American Israel Corp. AMPLQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Anpulo Food Development, Inc. ANPL Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Avant Diagnostics, Inc. AVDX Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Avantair, Inc. AAIR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 Bahamas Concierge Inc. BHRG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Besra Gold, Inc. BSRAF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 Biofuels Power Corp. BFLS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Bitzio, Inc. BTZO Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/11/2018 CSA Holdings Inc. CSAXQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Ceelox Inc. CELO Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 China Ginseng Holdings, Inc. CSNG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 China Health Resource, Inc. CHRI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 China Logistics Group, Inc. CHLO Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Cloudweb, Inc. CLOW Added Pink Curent - Caveat Emptor 9/13/2018 ColorStars Group CSTU Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Colorado Goldfields, Inc. CGFI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 CorGreen Technologies Holding Corp. CGRT Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 Coupon Express, Inc. CPXP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Cross Click Media Inc. XCLK Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Cybergy Holdings, Inc. CYBG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Cyclone Uranium Corp CYUR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Delta Oil & Gas, Inc. DLTA Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Digital Creative Development Corp. DCDC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 EMAV Holdings, Inc. EMAV Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/11/2018 Eastern Resources, Inc. ESRI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Endeavor IP, Inc. ENIP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/12/2018 Energy Quest, Inc. EQST Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Enerpulse Technologies, Inc. ENPTW Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/11/2018 Enerpulse Technologies, Inc. ENPT Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/11/2018 Entourage Mining Ltd. ENMGF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Epic Stores Corp. EPSC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 FastFunds Financial Corp. FFFC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/12/2018 First Asia Holdings Limited FAHLF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/12/2018 First Corp. FSTC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 First Liberty Power Corp. FLPC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 GeneSYS ID, Inc. GNID Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Genie Gateway GGWY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Golden Global Corp. GLDG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/12/2018 Green Earth Technologies, Inc. GETG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 HempAmericana, Inc. HMPQ Removed Pink Curent 9/28/2018 I.I.S. Intelligent Information Systems Ltd. IISLF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 INTREorg Systems, Inc. IORG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. ILNS Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Jishanye Inc. JSHY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Juniper Group, Inc. JUNP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Kabe Exploration, Inc. KABX Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 LYFE Communications, Inc. LYFE Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Manasota Group, Inc. HZNB Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/11/2018 MedPro Safety Products, Inc. MPSP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/14/2018 Mint Leasing, Inc. (The) MLES Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Multimedia Platforms, Inc. MMPWQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Munro Developments, Inc. MNRV Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/13/2018 MyECheck, Inc. MYEC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 NewLead Holdings, Ltd. NEWLF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Next Fuel, Inc. NXFI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Nutrastar International Inc. NUIN Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/7/2018 OGL Hldgs Ltd OGLH Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. OGES Added Pink No Information - Caveat Emptor 9/28/2018 Omega Commercial Finance Corp. OCFN Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/24/2018 One2One Living Corp. LOVI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/14/2018 Ournett Holdings, Inc. ORNT Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/14/2018 PSM Holdings, Inc. PSMH Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Pegasi Energy Resources Corp. PGSI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Petron Energy II, Inc. PEII Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/7/2018 Petrosonic Energy, Inc. PSON Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Power Efficiency Corp. PEFF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/12/2018 Prospect Global Resources Inc. PGRX Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Quantitative Alpha Trading, Inc. QATSF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 RJS Development, Inc. RJSD Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 ROI Land Investments Ltd. ROII Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Rackwise, Inc. RACK Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Redpoint Bio Corp. RPBC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/24/2018 Revolutions Medical Corp. RMCP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Robertson Global Health Solutions Corp. RHSC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 STW Resources Holding Corp STWSQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Saga Energy, Inc. SAGA Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/7/2018 Sanguine Corp. SGUI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 Saratoga Resources, Inc. SARA Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/7/2018 Satya Worldwide Inc. GSEG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/10/2018 Sector 10, Inc. SECI Added Pink Limited - Caveat Emptor 9/26/2018 Silver Dragon Resources, Inc. SDRG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 Stallion Synergies Inc SSYR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/13/2018 Starfield Resources Inc. SRFDF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Sunergy, Inc. SNEY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/13/2018 SwissINSO Holding Inc. SWHN Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Sydys Corp. SYYC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Synergetics, Inc. SYNG Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 T3 Motion Inc. TTTM Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/18/2018 TLC Vision Corp. TLCVF Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 Talon Real Estate Holding Corp. TALR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 The MaryJane Group, Inc. MJMJ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/24/2018 Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. TPIY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 Titanium Healthcare, Inc. TIHC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018 U.S. Precious Metals, Inc. USPR Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/7/2018 Uni Core Holdings Corporation UCHC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Unigene Laboratories, Inc. UGNEQ Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/14/2018 Virtual Sourcing, Inc. PGCX Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 Wild Craze, Inc. WILD Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/14/2018 WindStream Technologies, Inc. WSTI Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/21/2018 WordLogic Corp. WLGC Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/19/2018 ZAP ZAAP Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/12/2018 eLayaway, Inc. ELAY Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/6/2018 eMONEco, Inc. EMON Added Grey Market - Caveat Emptor 9/20/2018

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

