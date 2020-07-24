OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the second quarter 2020 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 20.3% in the second quarter. Thirty new companies were added to the index, including: A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCQX: CTAM); Dynacert Inc (OTCQX: DYFSF); Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC); HighGold Mining Inc. (OTCQX: HGGOF); Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQX: KHRNF); Tecogen Inc (OTCQX: TGEN. Thirty-one were removed from the index, including Delmar Bancorp (DBCP) which graduated to the NASDAQ on 05/06/2020.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 20.0% for the quarter. Eight new companies were added to the index: Curaleaf Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF); Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCQX: ETHE); Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF); Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. - ISA (OTCQX: IESFY); Software AG (OTCQX: STWRY); Technicolor SA (OTCQX: TCLRY); Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF); WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX: WPTIF). One company was removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 21.3% in the quarter. Eight new companies were added to the index including: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB); Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) and Marquette National Corp. (OTCQX: MNAT). Eighteen companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 2.9% in the second quarter. Four banks were added to the index in the quarter and eleven companies were removed. The four banks added were: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB); CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN); Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX; MBLU) and Marquette National Corp. (OTCQX: MNAT).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 20.4% for the quarter. Thirty companies were added to the index including: Corvus Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: CORVF); Dynacert Inc (OTCQX: DYFSF); Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCQX: ELYGF); First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF); Gold Reserve, Inc. (OTCQX: GDRZF); HighGold Mining Inc. (OTCQX: HGGOF); Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. – ISA (OTCQX: IESFY); Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQX: KHRNF); NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCQX: NIOBF); Nanotech Security Corp (OTCQX: NTSFF); Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCX: SLVRF); Tecogen Inc (OTCQX: TGEN); Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (OTCX: WOWMF) and Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: WSTRF). Eleven companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 37.1% in the second quarter. Seventeen companies were added to the index and eight companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 12.8% in the second quarter. Eight companies were added to the index and nineteen companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 30.5% in the second quarter. Two new companies joined the index: Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF) and Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC). Three companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was up 39.8% in the second quarter. One hundred companies were added to the index and one hundred-thirteen companies were removed. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) graduated to NASDAQ on 04/14/2020. Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) graduated to NASDAQ on 05/01/2020, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) graduated to the NASDAQ on 05/20/2020, VerifyME, Inc. (VRME) graduated to the NASDAQ on 06/18/2020, and NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) graduated to the NASDAQ on 06/19/2020.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

