OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the third quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 2.0% in the third quarter. Seventy-one new companies were added to the index, including: Blackbird PLC (OTCQX: BBRDF); Cansortium Inc. (OTCQX: CNTMF); Giga Metals Corp (OTCQX: HNCKF); Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX: NOBH); Solvay S.A. (OTCQX: SLVYY); Tidewater Inc. (OTCQX: TDGMW), and White Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WHGOF). Fifty-two were removed from the index including: Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) which graduated to NYSE MKT and Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) which graduated to the NYSE. Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV), Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP), CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT), Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), VIQ Solutions Inc., Sono-Tek Corp. (SOTK), Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG), Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG), Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG), and Peak Fintech Group Inc. (TNT) graduated to NASDAQ.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was down 1.7% for the quarter. Six companies were added to the index including: Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH); Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW); NOVONIX LTD. (OTCQX: NVNXF); Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: PALAF); Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQX: VYGVF) and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: WDOFF). Eleven were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was down 1.4% in the quarter. Nineteen new companies were added to the index including: Abitibi Royalties, Inc. (OTCQX: ATBYF); Dimeco, Inc. (OTCQX: DIMC); InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) and Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX: NOBH). Seventeen companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 2.0% in the third quarter. Ten banks were added to the index in the quarter and thirteen companies were removed. The ten banks added were: CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN); Dacotah Banks, Inc.; (OTCQX: DBIN): Dimeco, Inc. (OTCQX: DIMC); BAYFIRST FINL CORP. (OTCQX: FHBI); 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCQX: FISB); Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV); High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: HCBC); US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT); Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX: VLLX) and Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was down 2.2% for the quarter. One hundred fifty-one companies were added to the index including: Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCQX: ADBRF); Barksdale Resources Corp. (OTCQX: BRKCF); Eve and Co Incorporated (OTCQX: EEVVF); Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: LMRXF); Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCQX: OGNRF); Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: PTRUF) and Star Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: STRFF). Twenty companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was down 12.7% in the third quarter. Thirty-nine companies were added to the index and twenty-five companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 1.7% in the third quarter. Eighteen companies were added to the index and twenty-five companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 21.2% in the third quarter. Fifteen new companies joined the index. The fifteen companies added were: Avant Brands Inc. (OTCQX: AVTBF); Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: DLTNF); Harborside Inc. (OTCQX: HBORF); Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MVMDF); THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (OTCQX: THCBF) and Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV). Sixty-six companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 13.1% in the third quarter. One hundred thirty-eight companies were added to the index including: Acme Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: ACLHF); Bionexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCQB: BGLC); Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EMMAW); GABY INC. (OTCQB: GABY); Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX); LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: LSFP); PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCQB: PHXHF); Tokens.com Corp. (OTCQB: SMURF) and ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC. (OTCQB: ZPHRF). One hundred sixteen companies were removed.

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

