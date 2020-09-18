OTC Markets Group Introduces Blue Sky Data Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced its Blue Sky Data Product -- a premium offering designed to provide the most efficient, comprehensive view of Blue Sky Secondary Trading Compliance Data for more than 16,000 OTC Equity Securities and 80,000 OTC Corporate Fixed Income Securities.

The breadth of this new data feed gives our subscribers the tools they need to evaluate Blue Sky compliance for more than 96,000 securities from approximately 50,000 issuers. This product differentiates itself on both the unparalleled depth of coverage and timeliness of accurate exemption data. By integrating these data feeds into their daily operations, broker-dealers can streamline compliance with state securities laws for secondary trading.

Automating the Blue Sky whitelisting process allows brokers do more business in securities of compliant issuer's that meet State Blue Sky laws, and enables brokerage firms to block bad trades before they are entered. OTC Market's Blue Sky Secondary Trading Compliance Data reduces regulatory risks, lowers compliance costs and enables additional opportunity for advisors, brokers and research analysts to recommend and cover OTC equities and fixed income.

Blue Sky Data is powered by OTC Markets' data sets and cloud-based architecture. Current data is created and delivered daily in complete and delta formats. The file also includes proprietary OTC Market-specific data points such as OTC Tier and Caveat Emptor. Compliance professionals can also access historical data for each security through the Canari web application.

"Our Blue Sky Data Product will help broker dealers and investment advisors automate a key compliance function for the growing OTC equities and debt markets," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets. "Blue Sky Data can radically decrease the time and effort spent on state securities law compliance while opening up the world of OTC securities (e.g. ~4500 Foreign Securities) to Advisors, SMA accounts and investors."

Leveraging Canari, users may conveniently drill down and view state-by-state individual Blue Sky compliance data. Additional dashboards provide a Blue Sky Compliance Map, Summary Level Data by Jurisdiction, Time Period Selection as well as download functionality.

OTCQX companies and subscribing OTCQB issuers also benefit from access to this comprehensive view of Blue Sky compliance data for their respective securities.

To learn more about Blue Sky Data from OTC Markets Group, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about Canari® from OTC Markets Group, please visit https://canari.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical quote and trade data, as well as company and security information on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities to the trading, investment, legal and regulatory communities. The Company's data products include real-time data, end-of-day data, historical quote data, company financial data, security master data, corporate reference data and compliance data. OTC Markets Group also provides data through leading market data redistributors. For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail [email protected].

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

