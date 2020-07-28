OTC Markets Group Introduces U.S. Bank Holding Company Reports

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced Bank Holding Company corporate data, commonly referred to as "Y9" data, to its otcmarkets.com website. This latest enhancement provides more robust, comprehensive financial reports for the vast majority of the 550 U.S. community banks trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets.

Banks and bank holding companies are required by law to submit this data to the Federal Reserve. Bank Holding Company data was originally intended to provide federal regulators with their examination and offsite supervision duties. However, by making this data publicly available, regulators are also providing the investor community with a consolidated level of financial disclosure for publicly traded bank holding companies and their subsidiary commercial bank and non-bank entities. This data can prove valuable to investors, as it often contains details of corporate-level financing activity that are not directly attributed to an operating subsidiary.

"As we continue to integrate Qaravan and OTC data sets, we recognize the need to provide a more detailed, holistic representations of publicly traded banks beyond their corporate structure," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "Broadening the scope and availability of our community bank data sets provides investors with additional disclosures and context to provide a greater level of transparency for our OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink markets."

Following the introduction of Corporate Structure data and optimization of Call Reports with interactive historical data trend charts, Bank Holding Company (Y9) reports are the latest data set to be integrated into the otcmarkets.com website. Five years of historical bank holding company reports are now accessible through the security's individual quote page, under the "Filings and Disclosure" information tab. This data will also be made available through Canari®, OTC Markets Groups' web-based compliance interface.

About Qaravan® Inc.

Qaravan is part of OTC Market Group's comprehensive Market Data offerings specifically designed to provide intuitive risk & performance analytics tailored to banking and finance industry professionals. Designed to provide bank management, boards of directors and regulators with an enhanced portfolio of research, reporting, metrics and analytics, Qaravan's data platform includes modules that are relevant across the entire banking ecosystem.

For more information about Qaravan, please visit www.qaravan.com or contact Chris Grant at [email protected]. To learn more about Canari® from OTC Markets Group, please visit https://canari.otcmarkets.com.

To learn more about the products and services OTC Markets Group provides for community banks, please contact Laura Hamilton at [email protected].

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OTCM/overview?utm_source=Press%20release&utm_medium=Press%20release&utm_campaign=Qaravan&utm_term=Qaravan OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

