OTC Markets Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $16.6 million for the quarter, up 8% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $4.5 million for the quarter, up 11% versus the prior year period

Net income of $3.9 million , up 9% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.32 , up 7%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $5.3 million , an increase of 68%, comprised of dividends of $1.7 million and repurchases of common stock of $3.5 million

Announcing second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.15 per share

16 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, focused on safeguarding our colleagues, serving our clients and ensuring our short-term financial stability, while continuing to drive towards our long-term strategic goals

In March 2020 , transitioned 97% of our employees to a fully remote working environment

In March and April 2020 , announced temporary relief for OTCQX and OTCQB companies with certain compliance deficiencies

In April 2020 , announced the participation of Canadian transfer agents in our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, covering 75% of the Canadian companies on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets

In April 2020 , submitted our third comment letter in response to the SEC's Proposed Rule and Concept Release on Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, which governs the publication of quotes in interdealer quotation systems such as our OTC Link ATS

In February 2020 , the ESOP Fairness Act, legislation that would make it easier for qualified OTC companies to offer Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), was introduced in the U.S. House and Senate

In February 2020 , the Virginia legislature passed legislation (effective July 1 st ) that would permit the OTCQX market to attain exempt status for secondary trading activities

In March 2020 , announced enhancements to our Small Cap Listed Compliance product to include more data and risk flags for NYSE and NASDAQ listed securities

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has sent a 100-year viral storm around the world, with tragic human consequences and vast economic challenges. It is truly inspiring to see the everyday courage and resilience exhibited by our first responders, healthcare workers and all the brave people who keep our essential services functioning so we can conquer these threats," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, I am incredibly proud of the whole team at OTC Markets for the commitment they have shown during these challenging times. I remain confident in our ability to navigate these difficult waters and to continue to build a company that serves our community of subscribers and clients and to chart a course that delivers long term value to all of our stakeholders."

"During the first quarter, we delivered 8% top line revenue growth and were able to drive margin expansion to generate 11% growth in our operating income. To achieve these results in the context of an extraordinarily challenging business environment speaks to the resilience of our subscription-based revenue model. Further, our ability to continue to operate our markets and serve our clients from a remote working environment is a testament to the investments made in our people and infrastructure as well as to the hard work of the whole OTC Markets team," said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to evaluate the challenges of this rapidly evolving environment, to focus on protecting our franchise and ensuring our financial stability, while positioning ourselves to continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2020 compared to First Quarter 2019

Gross revenues increased $1.2 million , or 8%, to $16.6 million .

, or 8%, to . OTC Link revenues increased 17%, with significant volatility across U.S. equity markets driving increases in trading volumes on our OTC Link ECN and in quote and message volumes on our OTC Link ATS.

Market Data Licensing revenues grew 11%, with price increases for professional subscribers combined with growth in reported usage driving a 14% increase in related revenues. Price increases for broker-dealer enterprise licenses drove a 25% increase in related revenues. Increases in the number of users of our data file products, including our compliance data products, drove a 20% increase in revenues derived from same.

Corporate Services delivered 2% growth, with revenues from our OTCQX market up 6% and revenues from our OTCQB market down 4%. On our OTCQX market, we achieved a 92% retention rate for the 2020 annual subscription period but saw a significant drop in first quarter sales. Our OTCQB market saw slower sales in 2019, as well as a significant drop in sales in the current quarter, each contributing to a decline in the number of companies on OTCQB market.

Operating expenses, increased $0.4 million , or 4%, to $11.0 million , primarily as a result of the 7% increase in compensation costs, reflecting higher headcount, the impact of annual salary raises as well as increases in share based compensation expense and the cost of providing healthcare coverage for our employees.

, or 4%, to , primarily as a result of the 7% increase in compensation costs, reflecting higher headcount, the impact of annual salary raises as well as increases in share based compensation expense and the cost of providing healthcare coverage for our employees. Operating income and net income increased 11% and 9% respectively, when compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 14%, to $5.8 million , or $0.49 per adjusted diluted share.

Business Developments and News

Considerable uncertainty still surrounds the likely trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the full scope and extent of the potential impact to our business is dependent on a number of factors which are highly uncertain.

Our framework for managing through this challenging environment is grounded in four key principles: supporting our colleagues and prioritizing their safety and well-being; continuing to serve our subscribers and customers; ensuring that we take the measures necessary in the short term to protect our current operations and remain financially strong; and remaining focused on the critical long-term strategic initiatives that position our business for future growth.

In early March 2020 , we initiated our business continuity plan and moved quickly to transition 97% of our employees to fully remote working environments and limited non-essential business travel. We have continued to monitor developments and plan to take a conservative and measured approach to returning to our offices, that prioritizes the health and safety of our colleagues and our ability to serve our subscribers.

, we initiated our business continuity plan and moved quickly to transition 97% of our employees to fully remote working environments and limited non-essential business travel. We have continued to monitor developments and plan to take a conservative and measured approach to returning to our offices, that prioritizes the health and safety of our colleagues and our ability to serve our subscribers. We have continued to operate our businesses remotely, including facilitating and supporting the trading of securities on our two SEC registered ATSs. We continue to provide ongoing support to our broker-dealer community, to users of our market data and to the diverse community of U.S. and global issuers that we serve.

In March and April 2020 , we announced measures designed to provide temporary relief to issuers on our OTCQX and OTQQB markets from certain of our market standards and requirements. In the context of the unprecedented market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have provided relief from bid price, market capitalization, market value and public float requirements through June 30, 2020 . Further, in keeping with the SEC's announcement that it would provide public companies with a 45-day extension on the standard deadline for making certain disclosure available, we have provided similar relief to issuers on our markets.

, we announced measures designed to provide temporary relief to issuers on our OTCQX and OTQQB markets from certain of our market standards and requirements. In the context of the unprecedented market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have provided relief from bid price, market capitalization, market value and public float requirements through . Further, in keeping with the SEC's announcement that it would provide public companies with a 45-day extension on the standard deadline for making certain disclosure available, we have provided similar relief to issuers on our markets. The COVID-19 pandemic did not materially adversely affect our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 , with strong growth in transaction based revenues in our OTC Link business line and the impact of price increases and user growth in our Market Data Licensing business line offsetting weak growth in our Corporate Services business line. However, we expect that our financial results in future quarters are likely to be adversely impacted by the challenging macro-economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, perhaps materially so. Factors that could affect the scope and extent of the potential impact are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and Trends sections of our Quarterly Report.

, with strong growth in transaction based revenues in our OTC Link business line and the impact of price increases and user growth in our Market Data Licensing business line offsetting weak growth in our Corporate Services business line. However, we expect that our financial results in future quarters are likely to be adversely impacted by the challenging macro-economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, perhaps materially so. Factors that could affect the scope and extent of the potential impact are discussed in more detail in the and sections of our Quarterly Report. In April 2020 , we announced that transfer agents in Canada are now participating in our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, providing reliable and current share data on approximately 75% of the Canadian companies traded on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Participating transfer agents include Computershare Canada, AST Trust Company Canada and TSX Trust.

, we announced that transfer agents in are now participating in our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, providing reliable and current share data on approximately 75% of the Canadian companies traded on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Participating transfer agents include Computershare Canada, AST Trust Company Canada and TSX Trust. In April 2020 , we submitted our third comment letter in response to the SEC's Proposed Rule and Concept Release on Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, which governs the publication of quotes in interdealer quotation systems such as our OTC Link ATS. Our comment letter provides concrete solutions in line with recommendations in our prior comment letters.

, we submitted our third comment letter in response to the SEC's Proposed Rule and Concept Release on Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, which governs the publication of quotes in interdealer quotation systems such as our OTC Link ATS. Our comment letter provides concrete solutions in line with recommendations in our prior comment letters. In March 2020 , we announced the introduction of "Hot Sector" industry data points to our Small Cap Listed compliance product, providing broker-dealers and compliance and risk management professionals with "Hot Sector" data points to supplement existing data sets that allow them to evaluate the roughly 2,300 equity securities listed on national securities exchanges that have a market capitalization below $500 million .

, we announced the introduction of "Hot Sector" industry data points to our Small Cap Listed compliance product, providing broker-dealers and compliance and risk management professionals with "Hot Sector" data points to supplement existing data sets that allow them to evaluate the roughly 2,300 equity securities listed on national securities exchanges that have a market capitalization below . In April 2020 , we introduced an additional "Hot Sector" designation that is assigned to companies engaged in industries that are connected to COVID-19. The new COVID-19 flag supplements existing data points in our Compliance Analytics and Small Cap Compliance file.

, we introduced an additional "Hot Sector" designation that is assigned to companies engaged in industries that are connected to COVID-19. The new COVID-19 flag supplements existing data points in our Compliance Analytics and Small Cap Compliance file. On February 11, 2020 , the ESOP Fairness Act (S.3270) (H.R.5851) was introduced by bi-partisan co-sponsors in the House and Senate. Employee Stock Ownership Plans ("ESOPs") give company employees a greater opportunity to take an ownership stake, which aids employee retention and promotes small company growth. The ESOP Fairness Act would put qualified companies that meet established financial standards, such as those traded on the OTCQX market, on par with exchange listed companies by allowing them to fully access the benefits of public company ESOPs.

, the ESOP Fairness Act (S.3270) (H.R.5851) was introduced by bi-partisan co-sponsors in the House and Senate. Employee Stock Ownership Plans ("ESOPs") give company employees a greater opportunity to take an ownership stake, which aids employee retention and promotes small company growth. The ESOP Fairness Act would put qualified companies that meet established financial standards, such as those traded on the OTCQX market, on par with exchange listed companies by allowing them to fully access the benefits of public company ESOPs. We have continued to devote internal resources to growing our Virtual Investor Conferences ® business. Against the backdrop of the governmental measures instituted globally to contain the spread of COVID-19, we see this offering as an important tool for issuers to continue to communicate with and engage with their investor base. During the first quarter, we hosted five Virtual Investor Conferences, with 46 companies participating, reaching more than 4,000 investors. Since the end of the reporting period we have hosted a further three events and have an additional 12 events already scheduled through the rest of the year.

business. Against the backdrop of the governmental measures instituted globally to contain the spread of COVID-19, we see this offering as an important tool for issuers to continue to communicate with and engage with their investor base. During the first quarter, we hosted five Virtual Investor Conferences, with 46 companies participating, reaching more than 4,000 investors. Since the end of the reporting period we have hosted a further three events and have an additional 12 events already scheduled through the rest of the year. As of May 1, 2020 , the OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in 36 states and the OTCQB market is exempt in 33 states. In February, the Virginia legislature passed a bill that would provide a pathway for the OTCQX market to attain exempt status. The Virginia law will become effective July 1, 2020 .

, the OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in 36 states and the OTCQB market is exempt in 33 states. In February, the legislature passed a bill that would provide a pathway for the OTCQX market to attain exempt status. The law will become effective . As of May 1, 2020 , 44 subscribers use the company's compliance data products to enhance and automate their compliance processes in the OTC and the small-cap exchange listed space. Subscribers include many of the largest custodians, banks and broker-dealers in the US equities markets.

, 44 subscribers use the company's compliance data products to enhance and automate their compliance processes in the OTC and the small-cap exchange listed space. Subscribers include many of the largest custodians, banks and broker-dealers in the US equities markets. We have seen increased transactional volume on our OTC Link ECN, a result of the active market environment as well as continued growth in our subscriber base, with 61 subscribers connected to our ECN as of May 1, 2020 .

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 on its Class A common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 25, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 10, 2020.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company purchased 102,938 shares at an average price of $34.20 per share.

On March 4, 2020, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. As at March 31, 2020, there are 300,000 shares remaining to be purchased under the Company's plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and a replay of the conference call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Pin: 6045317

Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until May 28, 2020): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic);

1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay PIN Number: 6045317

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (available until May 28, 2021):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8s2omsm9

The earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 OTC Link $ 3,320

$ 2,843 Market data licensing 6,745

6,071 Corporate services 6,539

6,442 Gross revenues 16,604

15,356 Redistribution fees and rebates (701)

(626) Net revenues 15,903

14,730 Transaction-based expenses (438)

(140) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 15,465

14,590 Operating expenses





Compensation and benefits 7,487

6,996 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,533

1,527 Professional and consulting fees 490

390 Marketing and advertising 242

251 Occupancy costs 557

846 Depreciation and amortization 414

279 General, administrative and other 259

279 Total operating expenses 10,982

10,568 Income from operations 4,483

4,022 Other income





Interest income 16

39 Other income, net -

(2) Income before provision for income taxes 4,499

4,059 Provision for income taxes 644

512 Net income $ 3,855

$ 3,547







Net income per share





Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.30







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,415,322

11,350,341 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,672,767

11,718,536







Non-GAAP Reconciliation







Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Net Income $ 3,855

$ 3,547 Excluding:





Interest Income (16)

(39) Provision for income taxes 644

512 Depreciation and amortization 414

279 Stock-based compensation expense 910

786 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,807

$ 5,085







Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49

$ 0.42







Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and

are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding

of the Company's current financial performance.









OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares) (Unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 22,654

$ 28,217 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $166 and $168 5,720

5,157 Prepaid income taxes 413

318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,187

1,338 Total current assets 29,974

35,030 Property and equipment, net 5,921

6,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,730

16,018 Deferred tax assets, net 382

771 Goodwill 251

251 Intangible assets, net 40

40 Long-term restricted cash 1,561

1,561 Other assets 419

266 Total Assets $ 54,278

$ 60,355







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 716

$ 321 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,036

9,154 Income taxes payable 107

99 Deferred revenue 14,308

15,815 Total current liabilities 20,167

25,389 Income tax reserve 1,852

1,764 Operating lease liabilities 15,240

15,529 Total Liabilities 37,259

42,682 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock - par value $0.01 per share





Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,296,029 issued, 11,659,395 outstanding at





March 31, 2020; 12,189,022 issued, 11,655,326 outstanding at December 31, 2019 123

122 Additional paid-in capital 18,800

18,042 Retained earnings 10,213

8,106 Treasury stock - 636,634 shares at March 31, 2020 and 533,696 shares at December 31, 2019 (12,117)

(8,597) Total Stockholders' Equity 17,019

17,673 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 54,278

$ 60,355

