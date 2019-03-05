OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Delivers Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $59.3 million for the year, an increase of 8% over 2017 and operating income of $19.6 million for the year, an increase of 7% over 2017

Net income of $16.2 million for the year, an increase of 29% over 2017, driving a 28% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $1.36

Fourth quarter gross revenues of $15.4 million and operating income of $4.8 million , an increase of 11% and 3% over the prior periods

Operating profit margin of 35% for the year and 33% for the quarter (35% and 35%, respectively, for 2017)

Total cash returned to shareholders during 2018 of $15.2 million , comprised of dividends of $14.2 million and repurchases of common shares of $1.0 million

Announcing first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share

70 graduates to a national securities exchange during 2018, up 15% from 2017

Continued progress in achieving state Blue Sky exemptions for our OTCQX and OTCQB markets, with OTCQX reaching 34 states and OTCQB reaching 31 states

Announced opening of our new European subsidiary, OTC Markets Group International Ltd, headquartered in London

Announced acquisition of Qaravan SM Inc., enhancing our suite of Market Data Services

Announced acquisition from PR Newswire of assets related to the Virtual Investor Conferences SM business

Announced upcoming move to new corporate headquarters at 300 Vesey Street, part of the premier Brookfield Place complex in downtown New York City

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018.

"We were excited to announce two small acquisitions that will help us strengthen our organization and better serve client needs. Announced in February 2019, our acquisition of Qaravan Inc., positions us to provide cost-effective benchmarking and regulatory data to the banking sector. Announced in January 2019, our acquisition of assets related to the Virtual Investor Conferences business from PR Newswire aligns with one of our core objectives – to provide more dynamic online communication and investor engagement tools for public companies," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Each of our three business lines delivered strong organic revenue growth in 2018 which in turn drove strong earnings and growth in our free cashflow. As we look to 2019, we intend to continue to invest in and commit resources to those strategic opportunities that best position us to deliver continued and sustainable growth," said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer.

Fourth Quarter 2018 compared to Fourth Quarter 2017





Quarter Ended December 31,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2018

2017

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 2,918

$ 2,546

15%

372 Market data licensing

5,949

5,445

9%

504 Corporate services

6,538

5,898

11%

640 Gross Revenues

15,405

13,889

11%

1,516 Net revenues

14,797

13,243

12%

1,554 Revenues less transaction-based expenses

14,650

13,243

11%

1,407 Operating expenses

9,842

8,592

15%

1,250 Income from operations

4,808

4,651

3%

157 Operating profit margin

32.5%

35.1%







Income before provision for income taxes

4,845

4,657

4%

188 Net income

$ 4,118

$ 2,915

41%

1,203

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.34

$ 0.24

43%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.47

$ 0.45

4%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,660,075

11,614,683

0%





Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $15.4 million , up 11% over the prior period.

, up 11% over the prior period. Corporate Services delivered 11% growth in revenues versus the prior period, driven by continuing strong sales, moderately reduced churn, as well as the impact of price increases in respect of our OTCQB Market.

Market Data Licensing revenues saw a 9% increase, with price increases and new sales of our compliance and other data license products and EOD pricing services, and quarter over quarter increases in reported professional and non-professional users driving much of that increase.

OTC Link revenues were up 15%, largely a result of revenues from our OTC Link ECN which launched in December 2017 .

. Operating expenses increased 15% over the prior year quarter, the result of a 12% increase in compensation costs, a 62% increase in occupancy costs and a 65% increase in marketing spend, partially offset by a 6% decrease in information technology costs.

Compensation costs in the quarter increased as a result of an increase in headcount, the impact of annual salary increases, an increase in sales commissions and an increase in cash bonus payments accrued in respect of 2018, including a true up to actual incentive awards which was booked in December.

Net income increased 41%, to $4.1 million for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income and a quarter over quarter decrease in our effective tax rate ("ETR") from 37.4% to 15.0%.

for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income and a quarter over quarter decrease in our effective tax rate ("ETR") from 37.4% to 15.0%. The Company's ETR decreased following the reduction in the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% that resulted from the 2017 enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as the impact of an increase in the amount of Research and Development Credits claimed in 2018 and the inclusion in 2018 of a deduction in respect of Foreign Derived Intangible Income.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 4% to $5.6 million , or $0.47 per adjusted diluted share.

Fiscal Year 2018 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2017





Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2018

2017

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 11,175

$ 10,075

11%

1,100 Market data licensing

23,383

21,922

7%

1,461 Corporate services

24,720

22,659

9%

2,061 Gross Revenues

59,278

54,656

8%

4,622 Net revenues

56,830

52,176

9%

4,654 Revenues less transaction-based expenses

56,455

52,176

8%

4,279 Operating expenses

36,810

33,872

9%

2,938 Income from operations

19,645

18,304

7%

1,341 Operating profit margin

34.6%

35.1%







Income before provision for income taxes

19,761

18,351

8%

1,410 Net income

$ 16,237

$ 12,559

29%

3,678

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.36

$ 1.06

28%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.93

$ 1.82

6%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,622,770

11,566,086

0%





Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $59.3 million , up 8% versus the prior year.

, up 8% versus the prior year. Corporate Services revenues up 9% for the year. On our OTCQB market, continuing strong sales, and moderately improved voluntary retention rates, with overall churn roughly in line versus the prior year, and the impact of a 20% price increase effective for new and renewing customers for 2018 combined to deliver a 12% increase in our OTCQB revenues. A significant increase in new sales on our OTCQX market was the primary driver of an 11% increase in OTCQX revenues.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 7%, with price increases and new sales of our compliance and other data license products and EOD pricing services contributing to a 26% year over year increase in related revenues and increases in reported professional and non-professional users driving a 2% increase in relates revenues.

OTC Link revenues were up 11%, with the late 2017 launch of our OTC Link ECN driving much of that increase and an 11% increase in revenues from trade messages also contributing.

Operating expenses for the 2018 fiscal year were up $2.9 million , or 9%.

, or 9%. Compensation costs increased $2.3 million , or 11%, a result of the impact of increased headcount, annual salary increases, an increase in sales commissions, an increase in the amortized cost of stock-based compensation, and an increase in the level of cash incentive awards for 2018.

, or 11%, a result of the impact of increased headcount, annual salary increases, an increase in sales commissions, an increase in the amortized cost of stock-based compensation, and an increase in the level of cash incentive awards for 2018. Net income increased 29%, or $3.7 million , a result of the 7% increase in income from operations as well as a decrease in the Company's ETR, from 32% to 18%.

, a result of the 7% increase in income from operations as well as a decrease in the Company's ETR, from 32% to 18%. The Company's ETR for the year was primarily impacted by the lower rate of federal corporate income tax in effect for 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $23 million , or $1.93 per adjusted diluted share.

Business Developments and News

In February 2019 , we announced our acquisition of Qaravan Inc., a provider of software and risk and performance analytics to the public and private banking industry. This acquisition serves to enhance our suite of Market Data services and positions us to better serve the needs of the banking sector.

, we announced our acquisition of Qaravan Inc., a provider of software and risk and performance analytics to the public and private banking industry. This acquisition serves to enhance our suite of Market Data services and positions us to better serve the needs of the banking sector. In January 2019 , we announced our acquisition from PR Newswire LLC of certain assets related to the Virtual Investor Conferences business, an online investor conference platform that directly connects issuers with investors, analysts and advisors.

, we announced our acquisition from PR Newswire LLC of certain assets related to the Virtual Investor Conferences business, an online investor conference platform that directly connects issuers with investors, analysts and advisors. In January 2019 , we announced the establishment of our overseas subsidiary, OTC Markets Group International Ltd., incorporated in October 2018 and headquartered in London. In expanding our global footprint, we hope to continue to grow the number of international issuers on our premium markets.

, we announced the establishment of our overseas subsidiary, OTC Markets Group International Ltd., incorporated in and headquartered in London. In expanding our global footprint, we hope to continue to grow the number of international issuers on our premium markets. In December 2018 , the SEC adopted rules to allow SEC reporting companies to use Regulation A to raise up to $50 Million in a 12-month period. These amendments to Regulation A became effective January 31 st and were largely based on our 2016 Petition for Rulemaking to the SEC.

, the SEC adopted rules to allow SEC reporting companies to use Regulation A to raise up to in a 12-month period. These amendments to Regulation A became effective and were largely based on our 2016 Petition for Rulemaking to the SEC. In December 2018 , we announced our inclusion at number 28 on Crain's List of the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City . The annual list recognizes companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction and engagement based on an employee survey and feedback on the company's culture, benefits, philosophy and workplace environment.

, we announced our inclusion at number 28 on Crain's List of the 100 Best Places to Work in . The annual list recognizes companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction and engagement based on an employee survey and feedback on the company's culture, benefits, philosophy and workplace environment. Effective in October 2018 , we executed a sublease for approximately 33 thousand square feet of prime office space at 300 Vesey Street, part of the premier Brookfield Place complex in downtown New York City. This space will serve as our new corporate headquarters and we expect to occupy the space during the first quarter of 2019.

, we executed a sublease for approximately 33 thousand square feet of prime office space at 300 Vesey Street, part of the premier Brookfield Place complex in downtown New York City. This space will serve as our new corporate headquarters and we expect to occupy the space during the first quarter of 2019. As of March 1, 2019 , our OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in thirty-four states and our OTCQB market is exempt in thirty-one states.

, our OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in thirty-four states and our OTCQB market is exempt in thirty-one states. As of March 1, 2019 , there are thirty-eight transfer agents participating in our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, making current share information publicly available for approximately 99% of the U.S. companies on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. The continued expansion of the program further enhances the availability and reliability of company share information in the OTC space.

, there are thirty-eight transfer agents participating in our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, making current share information publicly available for approximately 99% of the U.S. companies on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. The continued expansion of the program further enhances the availability and reliability of company share information in the OTC space. Since its launch in December 2017 , our OTC Link ECN has added eleven new broker-dealer subscribers and enabled thirty existing OTC Link ATS subscribers for access to the OTC Link ECN. Over the course of 2018, we have seen consistent quarter over quarter increases in the average daily volume traded on the platform and in corresponding transaction-based revenues.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 on its Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 28, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 15, 2019.

Stock Buyback Program

On March 5, 2019, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-407-9124 (Domestic); 1-201-689-8584 (International)

Replay Dial-in Numbers (Available until April 7, 2019): 1-877-481-4010 (Domestic); 1-919-882-2331 (International); Replay PIN Number: 44768

Participants can access the conference via Internet webcast at the following link: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/44768

OTC Markets Group's 2018 Annual Report, the earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Investor Contact:

Bea Ordonez

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 212-220-2215

Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 OTC Link $ 2,918

$ 2,546

$ 11,175

$ 10,075 Market data licensing 5,949

5,445

23,383

21,922 Corporate services 6,538

5,898

24,720

22,659 Gross revenues 15,405

13,889

59,278

54,656 Redistribution fees and rebates (608)

(646)

(2,448)

(2,480) Net revenues 14,797

13,243

56,830

52,176 Transaction-based expenses (147)

-

(375)

- Revenues less transaction-based expenses 14,650

13,243

56,455

52,176 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,075

5,421

23,820

21,481 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,478

1,565

5,554

5,895 Professional and consulting fees 530

424

2,110

1,732 Marketing and advertising 402

244

1,148

902 Occupancy costs 750

462

2,107

1,776 Depreciation and amortization 260

267

1,042

1,361 General, administrative and other 347

209

1,029

725 Total operating expenses 9,842

8,592

36,810

33,872 Income from operations 4,808

4,651

19,645

18,304 Other income













Other income 37

6

116

47 Income before provision for income taxes 4,845

4,657

19,761

18,351 Provision for income taxes 727

1,742

3,524

5,792 Net Income $ 4,118

$ 2,915

$ 16,237

$ 12,559















Net income per share













Basic $ 0.36

$ 0.25

$ 1.41

$ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.24

$ 1.36

$ 1.06















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,268,305

11,151,240

11,250,984

11,141,161 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,660,075

11,614,683

11,622,770

11,566,086































Non-GAAP Reconciliation















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Income $ 4,118

$ 2,915

$ 16,237

$ 12,559 Excluding:













Interest Income (37)

(9)

(76)

(21) Provision for income taxes 727

1,742

3,524

5,792 Depreciation and amortization 260

267

1,042

1,361 Stock-based compensation expense 533

454

2,263

1,913 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,601

$ 5,369

$ 22,990

$ 21,604















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.45

$ 1.93

$ 1.82















Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the

presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information)









December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 28,813

$ 23,683 Short-term restricted cash 160

- Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $169 and $146 4,942

6,450 Prepaid income taxes 478

1,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,360

1,303 Total current assets 36,753

32,449 Property and equipment, net 1,980

2,018 Deferred tax assets, net 1,043

796 Goodwill 251

251 Intangible assets, net 61

111 Long-term restricted cash 1,561

692 Total Assets $ 41,649

$ 36,317







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 693

$ 786 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,018

4,858 Deferred revenue 16,070

15,531 Total current liabilities 22,781

21,175 Deferred rent 1,001

246 Income tax reserve 1,458

1,105 Total Liabilities 25,240

22,526 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock - par value $0.01 per share





Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,035,941 issued, 11,548,956 outstanding at





December 31, 2018; 11,891,366 issued, 11,444,706 outstanding at December 31, 2017 120

119 Additional paid-in capital 15,772

14,150 Retained earnings 7,724

5,682 Treasury stock - 486,985 shares at December 31, 2018 and 446,660 shares at December 31, 2017 (7,207)

(6,160) Total Stockholders' Equity 16,409

13,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 41,649

$ 36,317

