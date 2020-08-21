OTC Markets Group Welcomes AAC Clyde Space AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced AAC Clyde Space AB (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: AAC;OTCQX: ACCMF), a company specializing in advanced nanosatellite spacecraft, mission services, and reliable subsystems, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

AAC Clyde Space AB begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "ACCMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome AAC Clyde Space AB, as the first Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market listed company to cross-trade on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The OTCQX Market supports international companies seeking to strengthen visibility and transparency in the U.S. public market. Trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable AAC Clyde Space AB to efficiently build global investor awareness."

"We are very excited to join the OTCQX® Best Market, making it easier for US investors to join us in our bid to lead the NewSpace revolution. AAC Clyde Space AB operates in a fast growing, high technology market expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. We see many opportunities in the US market for our highly reliable advanced solutions, and for our Space as a Service offerings. Having a strong US investor base would help us in capturing such opportunities," said Luis Gomes, AAC Clyde Space AB CEO.

B. Riley FBR acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley FBR is the operating name for B. Riley Securities, Inc., a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

About AAC Clyde Space AB

The group AAC Clyde Space offers turnkey solutions and services from mission design to on-orbit operations, including reliable customizable satellite platforms in the range of 1 to 50 Kg and a full range of subsystems for cube and small satellites. With unrivalled flight heritage and end-to-end service, AAC Clyde Space enables customers to reach their mission goals through a single, trusted point of contact.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

