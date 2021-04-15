OTC Markets Group Welcomes ABAXX Technologies Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced ABAXX Technologies Inc. (NEO Exchange: ABXX;OTCQX: ABXXF), a financial technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

ABAXX Technologies Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ABXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About ABAXX Technologies Inc.

Abaxx is a financial software company developing and deploying infrastructure and tools for commodity exchanges and digital commerce broadly. These applications enhance data privacy, accelerate transaction velocity and improve risk management strategies. Abaxx is the majority owner of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("AEX", or "Abaxx.Exchange") - a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator ("RMO") and Approved Clearing House ("ACH") from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"), and the owner of the LabMag and KeMag iron ore assets, resulting from the acquisition of New Millennium Iron Corp.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

