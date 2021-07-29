OTC Markets Group Welcomes Applied Graphene Materials PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LSE: AGM;OTCQX: APGMF), a company engaged in the manufacture, dispersion and development of applications for graphene, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Applied Graphene Materials PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Applied Graphene Materials PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "APGMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"I am delighted that AGM has satisfied the criteria to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, the highest tier of the OTC Markets Group. By trading on OTCQX Best, we look forward to providing greater access to our shares to institutional and retail investors in the USA, an important commercial region for AGM, where we continue to develop a growing number of opportunities with innovative local and global customers," said Adrian Potts, Chief Executive of Applied Graphene Materials.

About Applied Graphene Materials PLC

Applied Graphene Materials is engaged in the manufacture, dispersion and development of applications for graphene. AGM's operations are primarily within the U.K. and it's core markets are in the Coating, Composites, and Functional Materials markets. Within the coating sector, AGM focuses on the barrier, corrosion resistance and conductive properties of graphene. Within the composites sector, AGM's focus is in fracture toughness, stiffness and improvements to fatigue characteristics. Within functional materials, AGM focuses in the exploitation of a number of different characteristics that graphene may offer. Signed distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors now cover USA, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Scandinavia, South Korea, Turkey and Japan. There are now more than 80 people focused on selling the company's products into markets across the globe representing a greater than four-fold increase since the beginning of June 2020.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

