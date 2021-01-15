OTC Markets Group Welcomes Atlantic Sapphire ASA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Atlantic Sapphire ASA (Oslo Børs: ASA;OTCQX: AASZF), a company pioneering sustainable Bluehouse® (land­raised) salmon farming in Miami, Florida, USA, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "AASZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Congratulations to Atlantic Sapphire ASA on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market," said Joe Coveney, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to support innovative and entrepreneurial international companies seeking to strengthen transparency and to provide better access to disclosure and trading for U.S. investors. Cross-trading on OTCQX in the U.S. will enable Atlantic Sapphire ASA, which is listed on the Oslo Børs, to diversify its investor base and to expand its global engagement even further."

Johan E. Andreassen, Chairman of Atlantic Sapphire ASA, said, "since the first U.S. harvest in September 2020, our Bluehouse Salmon has expanded its retail footprint to more than 1,000 locations, with more and more stores coming online as we continue to ramp-up production towards our 2031 target of 220,000t of harvest (about 1 Billion salmon meals each year). Atlantic Sapphire's groundbreaking, cutting-edge technology and aquaculture yield a healthy product that helps eliminates environmental concerns associated with conventional salmon farming. Bluehouse Salmon has a delicious mild flavor, is raised without antibiotics or pesticides, in a water source free of micro plastics. As the world's largest land-based salmon farming company with primary operation in the U.S., we're thrilled to be quoted on a U.S. market and to further diversify our investor base as we expand operations."

Arctic Securities LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

Atlantic Sapphire is pioneering Bluehouse® (land­raised) salmon farming, locally, and transforming protein production, globally. Atlantic Sapphire has been operating its innovation center in Denmark since 2011 with a strong focus on R&D and innovation to equip the company with technology and procedures that enables the company to commercially scale up production in end markets close to the consumer.

In the US, the company has since 2010 worked to identify and permit the ideal location for Bluehouse® farming in Miami, Florida. The company has completed its phase 1 build out which is projected to harvest approximately 10,000 tons of salmon annually and performed its first commercial harvest in the US in September 2020. The company has also secured the key US water permits to produce up to 90,000 tons onsite, and has a targeted harvest volume in 2031 of 220,000 tons.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

