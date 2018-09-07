OTC Markets Group Welcomes AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: AC8; OTCQX: ACNNF), an Australian-based pharmaceutical company that aims to produce high quality, economical, and clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AusCann upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

AusCann begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACNNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome AusCann as the first ASX-listed company to join the OTCQX Best Market this year," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "International companies cross-traded on OTCQX have seen, on average, increased US ownership, improved liquidity in their home market and enhanced shareholder value, as evidenced in a recent study conducted by Oxford Metrica. Trading on the ASX in Australia and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable AusCann to efficiently build global investor awareness."

AusCann Managing Director Elaine Darby said, "We believe AusCann will benefit significantly from the increased global exposure cross-trading will provide us and we look forward to strengthening our international partnerships. As regulatory changes are enacted worldwide and the benefits of cannabinoid medicines become more accepted, AusCann is seeing an increasing number of opportunities to expand its global footprint."

AusCann was sponsored for OTCQX by Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership. Viriathus Capital LLC served as AusCann's financial advisor.

About AusCann Group Holdings Ltd.



AusCann Group Holdings Limited is an Australian-based pharmaceutical company that aims to produce high quality, economical, and clinically validated cannabinoid medicines. AusCann is bringing together leading expertise and operations across all aspects of the medical cannabis value chain, beginning with cultivation and production, through to manufacture and distribution of products. Through partnerships with industry experts, existing leading market participants and doctors, AusCann is building operations and educating the medical community about the benefits of cannabinoid medicines. The company is initially targeting medications for neuropathic and chronic pain in Australia and internationally.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:



OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

