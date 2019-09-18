OTC Markets Group Welcomes Australis Capital Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA;OTCQX: AUSAF), which operates in the cannabis industry predominately in the United States, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Australis Capital upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Australis Capital begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AUSAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Australis Capital Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Upgrading to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market enables companies to build visibility and liquidity by providing a transparent trading market for their shareholders. Congratulations to Australis Capital on achieving this important milestone."

"Australis is delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market joining over 400 established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies," said Michael Carlotti, CFO of Australis Capital. "OTCQX companies must meet the highest financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws."

About Australis Capital Inc.

Australis operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. Australis adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis' Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries and regulatory compliance. Australis operating and portfolio assets include Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., and Green Therapeutics, LLC.. Australis has also developed strategic partnerships with leading innovators such as Wagner Dimas.

Australis' Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about Australis, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

