OTC Markets Group Welcomes Basic Energy Services, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX), a provider of wellsite services to oil and natural gas companies, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Basic Energy Services, Inc. previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BASX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to provide Basic Energy Services, Inc. with an efficient path to access U.S. investors on our OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides companies with a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a national exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Basic Energy and its shareholders."

About Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Basic Energy Services provides wellsite services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Company's operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil-producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, California and Colorado. Our operations are focused in liquids-rich basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, Powder River Basin, and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg shales. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company's website at www.basicenergyservices.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

