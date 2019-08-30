OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bhang Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG;OTCQX: BHNGF), a cannabis brand with a portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bhang Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Bhang Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BHNGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Bhang Inc. joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside companies that are innovators in the industry," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX provides Bhang Inc.'s investors with greater access to the company's financials, news and research reports. We look forward to supporting Bhang Inc. and its shareholders."

"Since becoming a publicly traded company in July, we have continued to expand our global operational footprint through new partnerships and the introduction of market-leading THC and CBD products that meet the needs and interests of a wider group of consumers," commented Scott J. Van Rixel, CEO of Bhang Inc. "Given our ongoing growth and heightened awareness of the Bhang cannabis 'House of Brands,' it is an opportune time to reach a wider investor base through trading on the OTCQX Market. We are extremely excited to upgrade to this platform as we believe the OTCQX will provide additional visibility within the investment community in order to build awareness of Bhang more broadly and drive shareholder value."

Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Bhang Inc.

Bhang is a cannabis brand with a portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products (which are sold through its licensees and/or by Bhang directly) including, without limitation, chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

