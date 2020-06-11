OTC Markets Group Welcomes Diversified Gas & Oil PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LSE: DGOC;OTCQX: DGAOF), an independent owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil wells as well as midstream assets in the Appalachia Basin, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC ("Diversified" or the "Company") begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DGAOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Commenting on the new trading platform, CEO Rusty Hutson, Jr said:

"As a U.S.-based company, Diversified is pleased to be joining the OTCQX Best Market, which provides greater visibility and access to U.S. investors and can further enhance the trading liquidity in our shares. The OTCQX Market offers a recognizable, efficient platform on which investors, particularly within the U.S., may trade our shares."

Stifel Financial Corp. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC is one of the largest independent conventional producers in the Appalachian Basin. The Company employs a disciplined investment strategy focused on acquiring low-risk, long-life conventional and unconventional wells, enhancing operational efficiency to maximize cash flow and providing consistent dividends for its shareholders. Founded in 2001, the Company operates a growing portfolio of producing wells and midstream assets with the highest standards of safety, governance and transparency. For more information, visit Diversified online at www.dgoc.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

