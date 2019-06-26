OTC Markets Group Welcomes Dixie Brands Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Dixie Brands Inc. (CSE: DIXI.U;OTCQX: DXBRF), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Dixie Brands upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Dixie Brands begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DXBRF." While the Company currently trades under the symbol "DXBRF," it has submitted a request to FINRA to change its symbol to more closely align with its CSE trading symbol, DIXI.U. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Dixie Brands joins over 400 U.S. and international companies that trade on the OTCQX Market to provide global investors with timely access to company information and transparent trading," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX offers efficient and cost-effective access to the U.S. public markets, enabling companies to focus on building their businesses as well as long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Dixie Brands and its shareholders."

"Trading our shares in our home market, where Dixie's brand recognition is strongest and most of our earliest investors reside, is an important step for our company," said Chuck Smith, President and CEO, Dixie. "We expect trading on OTCQX and DTC eligibility to enhance our liquidity and exposure in U.S. capital markets as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

N.I. Jacobs & Associates acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Dixie Brands Inc.

Dixie Brands Inc., through its licensed partners, has been formulating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products since 2009. Currently operating in five U.S. states, the Company is expecting to double its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in 2019 in the U.S. as well as expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie leads the global industry in the development, packaging design, product innovation and quality control for the commercial production of cannabis infused products. While the Company started with a single flagship product, the Dixie Elixir (a THC-infused soda), it is now one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands, expanding to over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet dietary supplements. Dixie's executive team has been instrumental in the formation of the marijuana industry for recreational and medicinal use, serving as founding members on several national regulatory and business-oriented industry organizations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

