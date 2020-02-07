OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fire & Flower Holdings Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Fire & Flower Holdings Corporation (TSX: FAF;OTCQX: FFLWF), an independent adult-use cannabis retailer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fire & Flower upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Fire & Flower begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FFLWF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the Pink Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must also meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dentons US LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Fire & Flower Holdings Corporation

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HiFyre digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

