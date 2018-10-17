OTC Markets Group Welcomes First National Bank Alaska to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK), Alaska's largest locally owned community bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First National Bank Alaska upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

First National Bank Alaska begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FBAK." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome First National Bank Alaska as the 20th community bank to join OTCQX this year and as the first bank from Alaska," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "First National Bank Alaska will trade alongside investor-focused community banks on OTCQX that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications."

"For nearly 100 years, our Alaskan-owned and –operated bank has earned sustained success by providing high quality banking services to friends and neighbors, to their businesses, and to their employees," said Betsy Lawer, First National Board Chair and CEO. "We think that's a story worth telling on a national stage. By joining the OTCQX Best Market on Alaska Day, October 18, it is our intent to generate broader recognition by investors and highlight First National's long-term commitment to the Great Land. By doing so, we expect to enhance share value to all shareholders."

First National Bank Alaska was sponsored for OTCQX by Raymond James & Associates, Inc., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About First National Bank Alaska

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state. This year Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the third year in a row and as best Corporate Citizen for the second. Also in 2018, Microsoft News named First National the most admired company in the state and American Banker chose First National as a "Best Bank to Work For."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

