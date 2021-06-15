OTC Markets Group Welcomes Freegold Ventures Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL;OTCQX: FGOVF), a company focused on exploration in Alaska, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Freegold Ventures Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Freegold Ventures Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FGOVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Freegold welcomes the accessibility and exposure the OTCQX Market offers to our investors based in the United States and the high standards it demands. We look forward to our increased investment exposure as we continue to develop and advance our projects," said Kristina Walcott, President and CEO of Freegold Ventures Limited.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed, OTCQX cross traded company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks as well as the Shorty Creek Copper – Gold Project near Livengood.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

