OTC Markets Group Welcomes Frontier Lithium to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Frontier Lithium (TSX-V: FL; OTCQX: LITOF), an emerging lithium mineral and chemicals company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Frontier Lithium upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Frontier Lithium begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LITOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market marks an important step for Frontier Lithium, one which we expect to help build shareholder value as we advance our propriety lithium chemical processing technology and move it closer to commercialization," said Trevor Walker, President & C.E.O. of Frontier Lithium. "Joining the OTCQX, the top tier of OTC Markets, raises our profile within the investment community. We expect this will help to increase liquidity and broaden our investor base. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support."

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium (TSX.V: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) is an emerging pure play lithium company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% ownership in the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project has significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a pre-production business that is targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium hydroxide in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 30% of the Company.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

