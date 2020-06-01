OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golden Valley Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: GZZ; OTCQX: GLVMF), a company focused on project generation, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golden Valley Mines upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Golden Valley Mines begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GLVMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are thrilled with this enhancement to our OTC Markets profile, upgrading from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market. We see this as the logical next step in our evolution, and look forward to gaining more market awareness in the USA. The Company continues to assess marketing strategies to increase exposure and liquidity," said President/CEO Glenn J. Mullan of Golden Valley Mines.

About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. is focused on project generation and continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its mining exploration property and NSR royalty portfolio. The Company is able to explore and develop its current property assets by way of partner-funded option/joint ventures and through its shareholdings in related entities. The Company has a balanced and diversified property portfolio inclusive of precious and base metals, largely concentrated in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

