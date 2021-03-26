OTC Markets Group Welcomes Gratomic Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gratomic Inc. (TSX-V: GRAT; OTCQX: CBULF), an advanced materials company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gratomic Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Gratomic Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBULF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Arno Brand, Gratomic CEO & President commented "we are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market after only commencing trading on the OTCQB in mid-December 2020. This will provide our valued US investors with greater liquidity and execution services through OTCQX. It will also help us to build our visibility among US investors. This is an important step in the evolution of the Company."

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open pit operation as early as the end of 2021.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

