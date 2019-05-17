OTC Markets Group Welcomes Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. ("Heritage" of the "Company")(CSE: CANN;OTCQX: HERTF), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Heritage Cannabis Holdings upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings will begin trading on Monday, May 20, 2019 on OTCQX under the symbol "HERTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Heritage Cannabis Holdings' graduation to the OTCQX Best Market will enable the company to provide more efficient and transparent trading for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Upgrading to OTCQX from the Pink Market marks an important milestone in the U.S. for those international companies that seek to build visibility, liquidity and shareholder value. We are pleased to welcome Heritage Cannabis Holdings to the OTCQX Market."

"We are very happy with this upgrade to the OTCQX Market, in particular with our recent expansion plans to enter the U.S. market, beginning with the 30% acquisition of Endocanna Health. This will provide U.S. investors with the opportunity to more easily invest in shares of Heritage," stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. "We already have a significant U.S. shareholder base, and we expect this will continue to grow as we expand into the U.S. cannabis market and Heritage becomes more widely recognized."

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and BriteLife Sciences which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

