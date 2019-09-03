OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ignite International Brands, Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ;OTCQX: BILZF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BILZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Ignite International Brands joins a robust roster of CSE-listed companies that choose to cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide greater transparency and more efficient trading for their investors globally," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Ignite International as the company works to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value."

"We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX Market as it allows US investors an opportunity to support the Ignite brand as it continues to execute on its strategy of building a premium global brand," said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

JP Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. ("Ignite" or the "Company") is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

