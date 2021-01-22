OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integrated BioPharma, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX: INBP), a vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Integrated Bio Pharma, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "INBP." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Moving from the OTCQB to the OTCQX Market is another great achievement for the Company as we continue to grow and strive to increase shareholder value," stated E. Gerald Kay, Executive Chairman of Integrated BioPharma, Inc.

Herrick Feinstein LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Integrated BioPharma, Inc.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. is engaged primarily in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at www.ibiopharma.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

