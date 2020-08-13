OTC Markets Group Welcomes Kore Mining Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced KORE Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: KORE; OTCQX: KOREF), a company with gold projects in California and British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. KORE Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

KORE Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "KOREF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

KORE Mining Ltd. CEO Scott Trebilcock commented, "With two advanced U.S. gold projects and funding from strategic investments by Mr. Eric Sprott, KORE is well positioned to attract U.S. investors. KORE looks forward broadening our U.S. investor base with the upgrade to the OTCQX Market."

About KORE Mining Ltd.

KORE Mining Ltd. has four 100% owned gold projects in California (Imperial and Long Valley) and British Columbia (FG Gold and Gold Creek). KORE recently released a positive preliminary economic assessment at its Imperial gold project and is exploring to grow its already large gold resource base at FG Gold, Long Valley and Imperial. KORE has attracted strategic investors Macquarie Bank and Eric Sprott. KORE's management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning 38% of the basic shares outstanding.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

