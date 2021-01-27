OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lonestar Resources US Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE), an oil and gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Following its successful restructuring and emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Lonestar Resources US Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LONE." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Lonestar's Chief Executive Officer, Frank D. Bracken, III commented, "Lonestar is pleased to re-establish its status as a publicly-traded company. Further, Lonestar has emerged with substantially lower long-term obligations, and in 2021, we are excited to build on our 2020 well results, which were the best in the Company's history. Lonestar's capital program is designed to generate high rates of return while generating meaningful free cash flow, which will initially be directed toward further reductions in long-term debt."

Northland Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Our focus is the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resources in the United Resources. The Company's operations are focused onshore with primary activity in the Eagle Ford Shale. The Company is active in sourcing other assets in proven producing areas.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

