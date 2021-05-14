OTC Markets Group Welcomes Matador Mining Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Matador Mining Ltd. (ASX: MZZ;OTCQX: MZZMF), a gold exploration with the Cape Ray Project in Newfoundland, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Matador Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Matador Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MZZMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Executive Chairman of Matador Mining Ltd., Ian Murray said, "With our largest ever exploration program underway, in arguably North America's most exciting gold jurisdiction, we have been receiving a significant increase from investors based in the region. Trading on OTCQX allows for North American investors to more effectively buy shares in Matador in their own time zone and currency. We look forward to keeping investors updated in what promises to be an exciting year for the Company."

Matador Mining Ltd. retained Viriathus Capital LLC to act as the Company's OTCQX Advisor and MCAP LLC to act as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Matador Mining Ltd.

Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ;OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) is a gold exploration company with tenure covering 120 kilometres of continuous strike along the highly prospective, yet largely under-explored Cape Ray Shear in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company released a Scoping Study which outlined an initial potential seven-year mine life, with a forecast strong IRR (51% post Tax), rapid payback (1.75 year) and LOM AISC of US$776/oz Au (ASX announcement 6 May 2020). The Company is currently undertaking the largest exploration program carried out at Cape Ray, with upwards of 20,000 metres of drilling, targeting brownfield expansion and greenfields exploration. Matador acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

