OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U;OTCQX: MRCQF), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with the intent to focus on branded product businesses in cannabis and/or cannabis-adjacent industries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. is the fourth Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to join OTCQX in the past year.

Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MRCQF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp.

Mercer Park Brand ("BRND") is a special purpose acquisition corporation launched in May 2019 to create the leading branded cannabis company in the U.S.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

