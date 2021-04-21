OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mirriad Advertising plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Mirriad Advertising plc (LSE: MIRI;OTCQX: MMDDF), an in-content advertising company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mirriad Advertising plc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Mirriad Advertising plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MMDDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Congratulations to Mirriad Advertising on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market," said Jonathan Dickson, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to support entrepreneurial international companies seeking to strengthen transparency and trading for U.S. investors. Cross-trading on OTCQX in the U.S. will enable Mirriad Advertising, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market, to further expand its engagement with a wider base of global investors."

"Mirriad Advertising aim to play an important role in the world's growing $500 Billion advertising ecosystem. We're at an historic moment in Media & Advertising, and with the end of cookie based targeting and the unstoppable rise of ad-free and ad-light streaming environments, the marketplace is in upheaval and in need of new solutions," said Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad Advertising plc. "With a $135 Billion total addressable market, upgrading to OTCQX marks a valuable step in Mirriad's strategic plans in the US to provide more global investors access to join our journey, trading with every major US broker, in US hours, in US dollars."

"With major global clients already signed, our AI-powered technology analyses content to identify the most relevant context for brands to connect with audiences when they're most engaged using cinematic quality in-content campaigns. As independently proven by Kantar Media, this contextually based and interruption-free advertising approach has driven increased performance in the most valuable key metrics for companies, such as Brand awareness, purchase intent and actual brand consumption by an average of +30%. It's a very exciting time," said Beringer.

About Mirriad Advertising plc

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

