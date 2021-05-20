OTC Markets Group Welcomes Monarch Mining Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF), a fully integrated mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Monarch Mining Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Monarch Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GBARF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQX," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "This is an important milestone for Monarch, which will facilitate trading in our stock for US investors as we are aiming to expand our shareholder base to a larger pool of retail and institutional investors."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Monarch Mining Corporation

Monarch (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four advanced projects, namely the Beaufor Mine, Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson projects, all located near Monarch's wholly owned and fully permitted Beacon 750 tpd mill. Monarch owns 28,725 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host 588,482 ounces of combined measured and indicated gold resources and 329,393 ounces of combined inferred resources. Monarch Mining was created following the +$200M successful transaction between Yamana Gold and Monarch Gold announced on November 2, 2020.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

