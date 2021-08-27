OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) (OTCQX: MVMDF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MVMDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Trading on the OTCQX is a great affirmation of Mountain Valley MD's ability to meet the highest financial standards of the OTCQX Market and being current in our governance and financial disclosures. We continue to pursue advancements that will provide a large U.S. investor base with the opportunity to participate directly in our growth," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Holdings. "Trading on OTCQX will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our global health and wellness innovations."

About Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation and licensing of its key technologies to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties:

patented Quicksome ™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies,

oral drug formulation and delivery technologies, patented Quicksol ™ solubility formulation technology, and

Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

MVMD's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD's patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally. When Quicksol™ technology is applied to the ivermectin drug in its Ivectosol™ format, it is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

SOURCE: Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

