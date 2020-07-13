OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR;OTCQX: NSRXF), a precious metals royalty and streaming company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NSRXF" U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Vincent Metcalfe, Nomad's CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased to begin trading on OTCQX alongside well-established companies. This represents another great milestone for Nomad as we will be able to increase liquidity and further strengthen our shareholder base. Facilitating access for investors is top of mind for Nomad and part of our comprehensive long-term strategy."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

