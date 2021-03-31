OTC Markets Group Welcomes Organic Garage Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Organic Garage Ltd. (TSX-V: OG;OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Organic Garage Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Organic Garage Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGGFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The commencement of trading on the OTCQX will provide a large U.S. investor base with the opportunity to participate directly in Organic Garage's ongoing growth," stated Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage. "Trading on OTCQX will enhance our share liquidity and widen the reach and awareness of our products and services."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

