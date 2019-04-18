OTC Markets Group Welcomes Osisko Metals Incorporated to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Osisko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: OM;OTCQX: OMZNF), a Canadian exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Osisko Metals upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Osisko Metals begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OMZNF" U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Osisko Metals to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the Pink Market is an important milestone for international issuers, and we look forward to supporting Osisko Metals as the company seeks to build visibility among U.S. investors."

Christina Lalli, Director of Investor Relation of Osisko Metals added, "This is an important step forward for the Company. We have had much interest marketing in the U.S. over the last 12 months; the OTCQX Best Market will facilitate trading transaction and provide great exposure for U.S. Investors."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Osisko Metals Inc.

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada's two premier historical zinc mining camps: the Pine Point Mining Camp ("PPMC"), located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near established infrastructure, paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of mine haulage roads and power substation already in place. The PPMC currently hosts a NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest near-surface, pit-constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the SEDAR-filed Amended Technical Report for further information). The 2018-2019 drill holes, once fully assayed, will be incorporated into the database with the objective of issuing a new resource estimate in H2 2019. The Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), located in New Brunswick, with NI43-101 Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration in 2019.

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

Osisko Metals Incorporated

(438) 399-8665

Email: clalli@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

