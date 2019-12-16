OTC Markets Group Welcomes PB Financial Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank with operations in North Carolina, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PB Financial Corporation was previously privately-held.

PB Financial Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PBNC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome PB Financial Corporation to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "PB Financial Corporation is the 8th community bank to go public on our OTCQX Best Market in 2019 providing investors with greater transparency and more efficient trading. We look forward to supporting PB Financial Corporation in the public market."

Bank President and CEO Ted E. Whitehurst said, "Trading our stock represents another step in our strategy to build shareholder value. We are pleased to join the OTCQX Best Market and believe our shareholders will benefit from our stock being publicly traded. Our goal is to increase visibility with additional market exposure, improve liquidity, and provide our shareholders with an efficient stock trading platform."

About PB Financial Corporation

Providence Bank (the "Bank") was incorporated and began banking operations on March 14, 2006. Effective March 12, 2018, the Bank became a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Financial Corporation (the "Company"), a bank holding company whose principal business activity consists of the ownership of the Bank. The Bank is engaged in general commercial and retail banking principally in Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson Counties of North Carolina, operating under the banking laws of North Carolina and the rules and regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") and the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks. The Company undergoes periodic examinations by those regulatory authorities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

