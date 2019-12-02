OTC Markets Group Welcomes PharmaCielo Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSX-V: PCLO; OTCQX: PCLOF), a company focused on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

PharmaCielo begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PCLOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"PharmaCielo joins more than 60 Canadian listed company to begin cross-trading its shares in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market this year," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to support companies that are looking to build visibility and provide transparency for their investors in the U.S. public market. Congratulations to PharmaCielo on qualifying for the OTCQX Market."

"Having our shares traded on the top-tier of the OTC Markets is a testament to PharmaCielo's successful transition from the start-up phase into a mature medicinal cannabis company with robust operating infrastructure," said David Attard, CEO of PharmaCielo Ltd. "Being traded on the OTCQX Market is expected to provide PharmaCielo with greater visibility for U.S. and international investors who are looking for opportunities to participate in the burgeoning global medical cannabis industry."

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About PharmaCielo Ltd.

PharmaCielo Ltd. is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its nursery and propagation centre located in Rionegro, Colombia. The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

