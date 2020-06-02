OTC Markets Group Welcomes Protech Home Medical Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Protech Home Medical Corp. (TSX-V: PTQ;OTCQX: PTQQF), a provider of in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Protech Home Medical Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PTQQF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must also meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome Protech Home Medical to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable Protech Home Medical to more efficiently build global investor awareness. We look forward to supporting the company and its shareholders."

"We are extremely proud to announce the commencement of trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman at Protech. "This is a true milestone for our Company, and we are thrilled to have a foundation in which we can share our long-term vision for Protech with a wider pool of retail and institutional shareholders throughout the United States. We firmly believe that cross-trading on OTCQX in the US is vital for a company headquartered in the US and deriving 100% of its revenue from US customers."

Chief Financial Officer, Hardik Mehta added, "We are in the process of obtaining DTC eligibility, and will keep our shareholders updated when this process is concluded. DTC Eligibility simplifies the process for investors and brokers trading and exchanging our stock in the United States, which will be of significant benefit to our current and future shareholders. I also expect that being DTC eligible will improve our overall liquidity over time and help to accelerate the broadening of our shareholder base in North America over time."

B. Riley FBR, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Protech Home Medical Corp.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

